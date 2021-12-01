Nathi Mthethwa slammed by portfolio committee for non-attendance

Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has come under fire in parliament as MPs on the portfolio committee accused him of undermining them by not attending their meetings.

The committee, which is supposed to oversee the work of the sports, arts and culture department, met on Tuesday to be briefed by Swimming SA (SSA) on allegations of child sexual abuse that have engulfed the swimming body.

The committee was also briefed by the leadership of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) on the performance of Team SA at the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, among other things.

The virtual session started seamlessly with welcoming remarks by committee chairperson Beauty Dlulane and adoption of the agenda, but things became heated as soon as committee secretary Zoleka Kula announced an apology from Mthethwa for not attending.

Mthethwa is in Nigeria as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s delegation visiting four West African states.