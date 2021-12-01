Travel bans will cause long-term devastation across Africa, Ramaphosa warns

Covid-19 travel bans will cause long-term damage to national economies across Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on his visit to Nigeria on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa met Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday as part of a multi-nation visit. There, he signed a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding to advance trade and investment, development, economic upliftment, and youth empowerment, among others.

According to the presidency, the two countries signed about 32 agreements — with three more added after this week's engagements. These are an MOU in the field of youth development, an agreement on audiovisual co-operation, and a programme of co-operation on arts and culture.