WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry delivers ruling on Fraser’s application to cross-examine witnesses
01 December 2021 - 13:45
The chairperson of state capture inquiry, acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, will on Wednesday make a ruling on former correctional services head Arthur Fraser’s application for leave to cross-examine witnesses.
This comes after Fraser’s scathing letter objecting to Zondo as a candidate for the position of chief justice.
In the letter Fraser claimed Zondo refused him the opportunity to question witnesses who levelled allegations of corruption and misconduct against him, before the inquiry.
TimesLIVE
