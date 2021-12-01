Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry delivers ruling on Fraser’s application to cross-examine witnesses

01 December 2021 - 13:45 By TimesLIVE

The chairperson of state capture inquiry, acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, will on Wednesday make a ruling on former correctional services head Arthur Fraser’s application for leave to cross-examine witnesses.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

This comes after Fraser’s scathing letter objecting to Zondo as a candidate for the position of chief justice.

In the letter Fraser claimed Zondo refused him the opportunity to question witnesses who levelled allegations of corruption and misconduct against him, before the inquiry. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser opposes candidacy of Raymond Zondo for chief justice

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser has formally objected to the nomination of deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo as a candidate for the position of chief ...
News
1 month ago

Zondo hits back at former spy boss Arthur Fraser

The commission said Fraser is yet to provide the information he claimed to have pertaining to “presidents and judges”.
News
1 month ago

Ramaphosa provides four-strong shortlist for chief justice position

SA's next chief justice will be one of either Constitutional Court judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Supreme Court president Mandisa Maya, Gauteng high court ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. I can’t wait to tell July unrest hearing the real story, says KZN top cop Politics
  2. SA should be praised, not punished, for discovering Omicron: Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  4. Mavundla deal was clinched way before Zuma made the call: KZN ANC Politics
  5. Helen Zille hints at seeking second term as DA federal council chair Politics

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...