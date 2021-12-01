Politics

What will Ramaphosa do? DA lashes out at government over record high unemployment

01 December 2021 - 12:00
The DA expressed little hope the ruling party would take progressive measures to tackle unemployment with the urgency required. File photo.
The DA expressed little hope the ruling party would take progressive measures to tackle unemployment with the urgency required. File photo.
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle

Does President Cyril Ramaphosa have a plan to tackle unemployment?

That is the question posed by the DA in response to the latest figures from the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for Q3 2021, which revealed SA’s unemployment rate had hit a new high of 34.9%. 

The Stats SA report released on Tuesday laid bare the extent of joblessness in the country.

It revealed the number of employed people decreased by 660,000 in the third quarter to 14.3-million.

The official unemployment rate increased from 34.4% in the second quarter to 34.9% in the third quarter. This is the highest since the start of the report in 2008.

The DA expressed little hope the ruling party would take progressive measures to tackle unemployment with the urgency required.

It said among the measures needed to address the crisis are fixing the power utility Eskom and doing away with lockdowns implemented in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Instead the government is likely to do nothing, or carry on doing the wrong things,” said the DA.

“President Ramaphosa’s government needs to take the hard decisions that will begin to arrest our economic decline, like abandoning the malevolent mining charter, fixing Eskom and bolstering our energy supply.

“Load-shedding is having a devastating effect on the economy and jobs. The government should ditch its hare-brained localisation scheme, which will lead to further job losses. Meanwhile, any further lockdown restrictions over the coming months will cripple the economy,” said the DA. 

The party said job losses followed the July unrest and looting, and lamented no-one had been “brought to book for masterminding the mayhem” that resulted in billions of rand in losses for businesses that were looted or destroyed. 

‘The new dawn is a fraud’: Maimane and EFF weigh in on increasing youth unemployment

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane and the EFF have weighed in on the unemployment crisis facing the youth after Stats SA revealed the jobless ...
Politics
4 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | Stats SA releases latest job figures

The Quarterly Labour Force Survey, which provides the latest unemployment figures, is being released by Stats SA on Tuesday. These are for the 3rd ...
News
1 day ago

Jobs bloodbath: 7 out of 8 industries recorded employment losses

The unemployment rate in SA increased to 34.9% in the third quarter of 2021 — the highest since the start of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey in ...
News
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. I can’t wait to tell July unrest hearing the real story, says KZN top cop Politics
  2. SA should be praised, not punished, for discovering Omicron: Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  4. Mavundla deal was clinched way before Zuma made the call: KZN ANC Politics
  5. Helen Zille hints at seeking second term as DA federal council chair Politics

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...