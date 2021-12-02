Politics

IN QUOTES | 46 post offices damaged in July unrest: Lindiwe Zulu

02 December 2021 - 09:54
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu says SA Post Offices were damaged during the unrest in KZN. File photo.
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu says SA Post Offices were damaged during the unrest in KZN. File photo.
Image: Linda Mthombeni

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu says 46 SA Post Office branches were damaged during the July unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Zulu said some branches situated in parts of Gauteng have not resumed operations, a setback that is hampering service delivery.

Zulu testified virtually before the SA Human Rights Commission during its hearings into the causes of the unrest that ravaged parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July.

Here are five telling quotes from her testimony: 

Food security and other programmes affected by the unrest 

“The July unrest severely disrupted the food supply chain networks and affected food distribution and mainly food accessed by the poor and vulnerable. This is because the disruption had an impact on the department, community nutrition and development centres.”

SA Post Offices were forced to close in KwaZulu-Natal 

“In KwaZulu-Natal, 21 Sapo offices in Umgungundlovu, Ugu, Harry Gwala and Ulundi districts experienced severe destruction. That had an impact on clients using merchants and ATMs. In Gauteng, 25 Sapo grants offices were damaged. To date, ten are still not fully functional, mostly the ones in malls, for instance, the one in Jabulani Mall.

Children were arrested during the unrest 

“In Gauteng, the majority arrested were from Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg. All the children who were arrested during the period of the unrest were assessed accordingly in line with the Child Justice Act and placed with their parents.”

Assessing living conditions of government beneficiaries 

“Through our offices at provincial and local level,we have information about children who live in child-headed households, the indigent, those who need support from us — that information is constantly with us. The conditions and state of our people is something that lives with us all the time.”

Food parcels and food vouchers

“We have what we call the social relief of distress for people who are affected by fire or for people who are in a dire state where we provide a standard food parcel which is a starch, veggies, fish and legumes. We also realise that we can give people vouchers and give them options to buy the kind of food they want to buy.” 

READ MORE

Govt ‘continuing its quest’ for basic income grant: Lindiwe Zulu

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu says her department is pushing ahead with its bid to have the country pay a basic income grant to the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Many children were arrested during July unrest and looting, says social development minister, Lindiwe Zulu

Many of those arrested in July during the civil unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were children, according to social development ...
News
21 hours ago

LISTEN | Sassa KZN issued R3.8m worth food vouchers to 5,518 families after unrest: Zulu

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu appeared before the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Wednesday.
News
15 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. I can’t wait to tell July unrest hearing the real story, says KZN top cop Politics
  2. SA should be praised, not punished, for discovering Omicron: Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  4. Mavundla deal was clinched way before Zuma made the call: KZN ANC Politics
  5. Helen Zille hints at seeking second term as DA federal council chair Politics

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...