Here’s why new DA mayor Marlene van Staden was elected through a coin toss

03 December 2021 - 09:22
DA mayor Marlene van Staden was elected through a coin toss.
Image: DA/Twitter

Heads or tails? 

A coin toss has seen DA councillor Marlene van Staden win the mayoral position in Modimolle-Mookgophong municipality in Limpopo.

On Thursday the DA took control of the district through a coin toss after previous council meetings failed to reach a resolution and the municipality was without a mayor after the local government elections. 

“Mayor Van Staden was elected through a coin toss after there had been two tied rounds of voting (14 votes each), with the EFF and FF Plus councillors voting for our candidate,” said the DA.

“The council had held four previous council meetings with no resolution on the position of mayor, while a speaker was only elected at the fourth meeting.”

ANC councillor Sinah Langa was elected as speaker at the previous council sitting and ANC councillor Maria Kekana was elected chief whip on Thursday. 

The council also resolved to replace acting municipal manager Dr Melusi Mhlanga with town planning director Dakalo Sinthumule.

“The DA is excited and looks forward to continue its sustained efforts to ensure good governance, revitalise the local economy and provide good basic services for all residents within the municipality,” said the DA. 

“We are committed to putting the residents of Modimolle-Mookgophong first and ensuring the municipality gets back to its main purpose of ensuring services for all residents.”

Politics
