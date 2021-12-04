Politics

Former top spook Muofhe declines nomination to head spy watchdog

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
04 December 2021 - 16:20
Mahlodi Sam Muofhe.
Mahlodi Sam Muofhe.
Image: Masi Losi/TimesLIVE

Former State Security Agency head Mahlodi Sam Muofhe has declined his nomination for the post of inspector-general of intelligence.

This comes after parliament's joint standing committee on intelligence published the names of 12 nominees to take over the position.

It is currently filled by Setlhomamaru Dintwe, whose name appears  on the list published by parliament on Friday.

Muofhe was the head of SSA domestic intelligence until the end of August, when he left after reaching retirement age. 

His departure left a vacuum at the agency as the head of its foreign branch, Robert McBride, had been placed on suspension.

In his letter to the chairperson of the committee, Jerome Maake, Muofhe said he was declining the nomination for personal reasons.

“I wish the candidates who will be interviewed for this crucial position everything of the best in the interviews,” Muofhe wrote.

The first name on the list of nominees is that of Frank Chikane, an ANC struggle veteran who was director-general in the presidency under former president Thabo Mbeki.

Other nominees are Nomsa Evelyn Dlamini, Imtiaz Ahmed Fazel, Brig-Gen Phumzile Fongoqa, advocate Jayashree Govender, Smanga Phillip Jele, Faith Mosa Makhobotloane, Nakampe Michael Masiapato, Mampogoane Petrus Nchabaleng and Nyelisani Clarence Tshitereke.

Maake said CVs of the nominees will be placed on parliament’s website and members of the public and interested parties will be invited to submit comments.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Zondo dismisses Arthur Fraser's application to cross-examine state capture witnesses

The state capture commission on Wednesday dismissed an application by former prisons boss Arthur Fraser to cross-examine witnesses who implicated him ...
Politics
2 days ago

Visitor's access card used to enter SSA office when R17m was stolen

The Pretoria magistrate’s court heard on Wednesday that a visitor's access card, which was not booked out from security, was used to gain entry to ...
News
1 week ago

Internal probe into suspension of Robert McBride ‘going nowhere slowly’

The internal investigation into the suspension of Robert McBride, head of the State Security Agency foreign branch, is going nowhere slowly with no ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. I can’t wait to tell July unrest hearing the real story, says KZN top cop Politics
  2. Mavundla deal was clinched way before Zuma made the call: KZN ANC Politics
  3. Helen Zille hints at seeking second term as DA federal council chair Politics
  4. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  5. SA should be praised, not punished, for discovering Omicron: Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell