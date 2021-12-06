Hermione Cronje was instructed to charge EFF leaders, claims Malema

The resignation of the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) investigating unit head Hermione Cronje was the result of political pressure mounted on her to target political opponents of the governing regime.

Among such pressures was to charge EFF leader Julius Malema and the party’s MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi by no later than March 2022.

These were the sensational claims made by Malema outside the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday morning after the postponement of his case for allegedly assaulting a police officer during Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral.

“Cronje has resigned from the NPA. You know why. She was given a mandate to ‘charge Malema and Ndlozi before March next year — we do not care what you do’,” Malema alleged.

“But there is nothing she can use to charge us and has got pressure to charge people.

“This thing called special priority crimes is no longer working on real crime. It is political targeting,” he charged.