Mangosuthu Buthelezi in 'good spirits' after testing positive for Covid-19, again

06 December 2021 - 16:40
Mangosuthu Buthelezi has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time. File image.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Former IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi is isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19 for a second time. 

Family of the IFP president emeritus confirmed the news on Monday. Buthelezi's first bout with the virus was in August 2020.

“He remains relatively asymptomatic and is in good spirits,” family spokesperson Dr Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi said. 

“As required, he has begun self-isolating at home for the mandatory period. We are grateful to know that he is double-vaccinated and will be monitored by a capable team.”

Buthelezi's only regret was being unable to attend the installation ceremony of the chancellor of the University of Cape Town Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe as planned on Friday. 

The family asked to be afforded privacy at this time.

“Members of the media are kindly requested to respect our space. Please rest assured that we will keep you informed of his return to work.

“Once again, we thank you for your prayers as we await a good outcome. We also urge everyone to be circumspect in this time of increasing infections and to vigilantly take the necessary precautions to protect lives and livelihoods.” 

