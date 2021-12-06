Mmusi Maimane slams cartoon depicting Omicron variant as black and from SA

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane on Sunday slammed a cartoon published in Spanish newspaper La Tribuna, saying it exposes a deep-seated anti-African sentiment about the origins of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The cartoon by Javi Salado was published on November 28 in the opinions section of the paper and depicts Omicron as black and travelling on a boat with an SA flag.

Several countries imposed travel restrictions on Southern African countries after SA experts detected and alerted the world to the variant last month. Amid an outcry over the restrictions, with many saying it targets and discriminates against African countries, CBS News reported the variant was present in Europe before it was flagged by SA experts.

Maimane called the cartoon “nonsense”.

“The Omicron response from the international community has exposed an anti-black sentiment that must be addressed.”