'Our lives are just as important': Ramaphosa criticises Western nations' handling of Covid-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa has used his four-nation visit to West Africa to criticise Western nations for “ignoring science” and looking out for their “own selfish interests” in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the past few days on his trip to Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Senegal, Ramaphosa has accused powerful nations of hoarding vaccines and a knee-jerk response to the Omicron variant by imposing travel restrictions on Southern African nations.

“They ordered more vaccines than their populations required and when we wanted vaccines, they kept giving us the crumbs from their tables,” Ramaphosa said as a special guest at the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security.

“The greed they demonstrated is quite disappointing, particularly when they say they are our partners, because our lives in Africa are just as important as their lives in Europe, North America and all over.”

Ramaphosa arrived in Dakar on Sunday night accompanied by ministers Naledi Pandor, Mondli Gungubele, Thoko Didiza and Barbara Creecy on the last leg of his visit.