Politics

Ramaphosa to meet Senegalese President Macky Sall

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
06 December 2021 - 07:37
President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Senegal on Monday. File image
President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Senegal on Monday. File image
Image: LUC GNAGO/Reuters

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Monday expected to attend the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security together with Senegal President Macky Sall.

Senegal marks the end of Ramaphosa’s four-nation state visit to West Africa.

In the past week Ramaphosa has visited Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Ghana, where he held bilateral discussions and signed agreements and memoranda of understanding across political, economic and trade matters.

According to the presidency, the forum attended by head of states and their governments, international partners and organisations involved in peace and security matters, is an initiative of the Senegalese government and has been taking place annually since 2014.

Later Ramaphosa is expected to be conferred an honorary doctorate by the Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar, the same university that honoured late president Nelson Mandela with an honorary doctorate in 1992.

“The programme for the official visit includes bilateral discussions and the signing of a memorandum of agreement on political and diplomatic consultations between the two countries,” the presidency said.

On Tuesday, agreements will be signed to elevate the joint commission for bilateral co-operation from the level of foreign ministers.

Ramaphosa is expected to visit Gorée Island, which is a UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation heritage site.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

President Ramaphosa expects report back on vaccine mandates soon

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said he was waiting for a report back from a task team he established to investigate the possibility of making ...
News
1 hour ago

Ramaphosa calls for calm amid rising Covid-19 infections

Do not panic. This was the call made by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday night in the face of increasing Covid-19 cases in South Africa.
Politics
1 day ago

Ivory Coast fetes Ramaphosa, but Nigeria demands tough action on xenophobia

Before President Cyril Ramaphosa was received with much pomp and ceremony in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, his delegation held difficult conversations in ...
News
1 day ago

Economic development is focus for Cyril Ramaphosa during Ghana visit

SA and Ghana sign agreements to advance an African economic integration and development agenda.
Politics
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Prasa desperate to fire Zondo commission witnesses Politics
  2. Gauteng coalition deals: ‘Like a Las Vegas marriage after a wild night’ Politics
  3. 'They stopped me from fighting corruption,' says axed health official Politics
  4. Ivory Coast fetes Ramaphosa, but Nigeria demands tough action on xenophobia Politics
  5. I can’t wait to tell July unrest hearing the real story, says KZN top cop Politics

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell