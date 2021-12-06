Ramaphosa will ‘soon’ meet command council amid surge in infections

As the country battles its fourth wave of Covid-19 infections, President Cyril Ramaphosa says a meeting with the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) to review the state of the pandemic will take place soon.

This as daily infections have increased five-fold after the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Writing in his Monday weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa said this was of concern.

“We are experiencing a rate of infections we have not seen since the pandemic started. The Omicron variant that was brought to global attention by SA scientists nearly two weeks ago appears to be dominating new infections in most provinces.

"Over the last week, the number of daily infections has increased five-fold. Nearly a quarter of all Covid-19 tests now come back positive. Compare this to two weeks ago, when the proportion of positive tests was at around 2%,” he said.