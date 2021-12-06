Robben Islander Ebrahim Ismail Ebrahim dies, aged 84

Ebrahim joined the liberation movement as a youth activist in 1952 and participated in the Congress of the People Campaign which drew up and adopted the Freedom Charter in 1955, according to his government biography.

He was active in all the campaigns of the 1950s, and after the banning of the ANC in 1960 he joined the armed wing of the ANC, Umkhonto we Sizwe.

He was arrested in 1963 and charged under the sabotage act with 18 other accused in the Pietermaritzburg sabotage trial. He was sentenced to 15 years on Robben Island.

He was released in 1979 and was banned and restricted to his home town in Durban. He was prevented from participating in any public or political activities. In 1980, as per instruction of the ANC, he went into exile. He operated from the frontline states bordering SA and was responsible for the political underground.

In December 1986, he was kidnapped from Swaziland by SA security forces and detained in SA, where he was severely tortured. He was charged for high treason and sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment on Robben Island.