WATCH | Let's discuss it further, says Ramaphosa on mandatory vaccination

President expects task team report on mandatory Covid-19 jabs 'soon'

06 December 2021 - 12:03 By TimesLIVE Video
President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to discuss views concerning possible vaccine mandates. File image.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for more discussion on mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for people to enter certain public spaces. 

“I've left the question open. I've said that I'd like a discussion to ensue in the country. We live in a country where people have a number of strong views, for and against. And my task as a leader is to nudge everyone in the same direction,” he said during a visit to Senegal.

The task team set up to investigate mandatory vaccinations is “meant to be active” and should provide him with a report.

“I've said I need this to happen very quickly, because with the rising wave of infections we need to act quickly so that cabinet can take a decision on the matter.” 

Ramaphosa is on a four-nation visit to Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Senegal to foster diplomatic and trade relations.

He is expected to be presented with an honorary doctorate from the Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar.

TimesLIVE

