WATCH | Let's discuss it further, says Ramaphosa on mandatory vaccination

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for more discussion on mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for people to enter certain public spaces.

“I've left the question open. I've said that I'd like a discussion to ensue in the country. We live in a country where people have a number of strong views, for and against. And my task as a leader is to nudge everyone in the same direction,” he said during a visit to Senegal.

The task team set up to investigate mandatory vaccinations is “meant to be active” and should provide him with a report.