From tobacco to hot cooked food bans — DA MP calls out ‘hypocritical’ Ramaphosa on earlier regulations

DA MP Dean Macpherson on Monday called out President Cyril Ramaphosa for some restrictions implemented in the early stages of the lockdown last year.

The MP questioned whether the bans on the sale of hot cooked food and cigarettes were backed by science.

Macpherson was responding to Ramaphosa’s criticism of the travel bans imposed by some countries after the detection of the Omicron variant in SA.

The president this week spoke in a panel discussion at the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa, where he said the SA travel ban by countries like the UK was not based on science.