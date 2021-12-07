Politics

‘I’m really not interested’: Malema denies he wants to control municipal officials in hung metros

07 December 2021 - 09:56
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

EFF leader Julius Malema has denied accusations by the DA that he wants to control municipal officials in hung metros, saying the claims are baseless and he is not interested.

Malema was addressing media outside the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

He was responding to claims by DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille, who said the party would not be bought, captured or controlled by the red berets in hung metros.

“The one who accuses must bring the proof,” said Malema.

“They have never brought proof ... I am really not interested. I am interested in the service delivery of our people.”

Julius Malema acting like a jilted lover, says Helen Zille

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille says EFF leader Julius Malema is acting like a jilted lover after his statements about coalitions.
Politics
1 week ago

He suggested the DA’s accusation was a “confession” that the party was not capable enough to be in charge of its own administration.

“I cannot complain to the head office of the EFF [and say] ‘I am the president of the EFF but these administrators are controlled by Dali Mpofu outside the office of the EFF’. That is me accepting that I am not in charge. When I am in charge, I am in charge of the whole organisation and I can’t blame anyone outside the organisation,” he said.

Malema said the EFF leadership has been a nightmare for both the DA and ANC.

“If there was anything tangible by now against the leadership, they would have produced it. But their intention is to just smear and leave a cloud above our leaders. So, we have no desire to control anyone, we don’t even deploy in those municipalities,” said Malema.

