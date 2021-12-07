Politics

Mboweni says ANC still has time to 'develop the country' and win next municipal elections

07 December 2021 - 11:22
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has expressed optimism about the future of the ANC. File photo.
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has expressed optimism about the future of the ANC. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times

Former minister Tito Mboweni has expressed optimism about the ANC's future, saying there is still time for the party to ensure it wins back the metros it lost to the DA. 

The former finance minister on Monday told ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe the ANC must win the metros in the next municipal elections, which take place every five years.

This is not Mboweni's first hopeful prediction about the ruling party's future. 

Before the local government elections last month, Mboweni predicted the ANC would win all eight metros.

“The ANC will and has to win all the metros and we will win all of them. All cadres to the front,” he said.

However, this proved not be the case after the party did not get enough votes to form a majority government in any metro.

This led to its candidates losing in Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni after the EFF, ActionSA and other opposition parties voted for the DA's candidates.

During a social media rant, ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula said the ruling party's real punishment was voters not turning out to vote.

He said the will of the people had to be heard and their problems addressed.

In a media briefing after the conclusion of municipal council sittings, Mbalula also admitted the ruling party failed to convince voters to show up for it at the polls.

“If the ANC does not implement its renewal programme the people will never be on our side. 

“What is that renewal programme? A changed organisation that is going back to its values. An organisation that does not only exist for families, for individuals. An organisation that is firm about corruption, an organisation that is serious about governance,” he said.

READ MORE

Mboweni: ‘Ministers can’t go around making money bill statements’

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has taken aim at ministers in government, saying they should be “disciplined” and not go around making “money ...
Politics
1 month ago

‘They will struggle in the big cities’ — What you said about the ANC’s elections predictions

Most TimesLIVE readers said the party will struggle in the big cities and even lose a few.
Politics
1 month ago

‘The ANC will and has to win all the metros’: Mboweni’s election prediction gets tongue wagging

Tito Mboweni's prediction of the ANC winning the local elections has received mixed reactions online.
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Prasa desperate to fire Zondo commission witnesses Politics
  2. Gauteng coalition deals: ‘Like a Las Vegas marriage after a wild night’ Politics
  3. 'They stopped me from fighting corruption,' says axed health official Politics
  4. Ivory Coast fetes Ramaphosa, but Nigeria demands tough action on xenophobia Politics
  5. I can’t wait to tell July unrest hearing the real story, says KZN top cop Politics

Latest Videos

'Get the Shell out!': Protestors call on Shell to leave the wild coast alone
Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant