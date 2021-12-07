Motsoaledi tables bill that may see independent candidates contest elections

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has tabled a bill that may see independent candidates contest the 2024 provincial and national elections for the first time in SA history.

If the bill is passed, however, prospective candidates will be subject to stringent guidelines. Explaining this before his parliamentary oversight committee on Tuesday, Motsoaledi said the aim was to strike a balance between serious citizens contesting and not making the qualification criteria “too easy to meet”.

Motsoaledi wants the bill to compel candidates to have sufficient support of registered voters, a prescribed monetary deposit and a residential qualification to ensure they only contest one region or province.

“The precise threshold of supporter numbers and the precise amount of the monetary deposit will have to be carefully chosen to strike an appropriate balance between facilitating participation of serious independent candidates while not permitting too many independent candidates to contest the election such that it produces practical difficulties,” he said.

The sentiments are in line with a Constitutional Court judgment in 2020 after a challenge by the New Nation Movement and others, who contested provisions limiting independent candidates from being directly elected. The apex court gave parliament 24 months to correct a defect in the Electoral Act which does not provide for independent candidates to stand for provincial and national elections.