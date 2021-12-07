SIU to hand Covid-19 corruption report to Ramaphosa by Friday

President Cyril Ramaphosa will receive the final Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report on alleged widespread corruption related to Covid-19 procurement by the end of the week.

On Tuesday SIU head Andy Mothibi told the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) the report would be handed to the president on Friday.

Ramaphosa had signed a proclamation for the SIU to start the investigation after reports of widespread procurement corruption related to Covid-19.

“The next one will be on December 7 and the final, which we will submit to the president, on December 10. We are hard at work finalising that report so it reaches the president in the time allocated to us by the president,” said Mothibi.

Alleged Covid-19 corruption was uncovered last year in Gauteng when Ramaphosa’s former spokesperson Khusela Diko was implicated through a company owned by her late husband Thandisizwe Diko.