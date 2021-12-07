Politics

SIU to hand Covid-19 corruption report to Ramaphosa by Friday

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
07 December 2021 - 15:01
Special Investigating Unit head Andy Mothibi says most of the alleged irregular procurement contracts awarded and related to Covid-19 were in the provinces. File photo.
Special Investigating Unit head Andy Mothibi says most of the alleged irregular procurement contracts awarded and related to Covid-19 were in the provinces. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

President Cyril Ramaphosa will receive the final Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report on alleged widespread corruption related to Covid-19 procurement by the end of the week.

On Tuesday SIU head Andy Mothibi told the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) the report would be handed to the president on Friday.

Ramaphosa had signed a proclamation for the SIU to start the investigation after reports of widespread procurement corruption related to Covid-19.

“The next one will be on December 7 and the final, which we will submit to the president, on December 10. We are hard at work finalising that report so it reaches the president in the time allocated to us by the president,” said Mothibi.

Alleged Covid-19 corruption was uncovered last year in Gauteng when Ramaphosa’s former spokesperson Khusela Diko was implicated through a company owned by her late husband Thandisizwe Diko.

His company Royal Bhaca scored multimillion-rand tenders from the Gauteng department of health for the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Diko has since lost her job as the president’s spokesperson after a disciplinary hearing.

Her link to the provincial health department was through former health MEC Bandile Masuku, with whom she is friends. Masuku has since been sacked because of an SIU investigation into the saga.

Mothibi told Scopa Covid-19 expenditure was at R138bn and they are probing contracts of about R14.8bn.

“Of that R14.8bn worth of irregular contracts, the investigations that have been completed and outcomes have been reached, particularly with regards to referrals of matters to the Special Tribunal. As at the date of this report we have referred about R1.91bn worth of contracts found to be irregular in the investigations.

“Those have been referred to the Special Tribunal to set the contracts aside, to recover the losses state institutions would have suffered,” said Mothibi.

He said most of the alleged irregular procurement contracts awarded and related to Covid-19 were in the provinces.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Former health MEC Brian Hlongwa due in court over decade-old scandal

Former Gauteng health MEC Brian Hlongwa, who was implicated in irregular expenditure during his tenure between 2006 and 2010, will appear in a ...
News
7 hours ago

'They stopped me from fighting corruption,' says axed health official

Former supply chain chief accuses Gauteng premier and SIU of making her a scapegoat after she raised alarm about PPE procurement processes
News
2 days ago

Quiet reflection and food for the poor as Babita Deokaran's family mark her birthday

The corruption whistleblower, who was gunned down outside her Winchester Hills home in the south of Johannesburg in August, would have turned 53 on ...
News
1 week ago

Bring on the criminal charges, say opposition parties after damning Digital Vibes report released

The release of the SIU’s report into the R150m Digital Vibes tender must immediately lead to criminal investigations against those implicated, ...
Politics
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Prasa desperate to fire Zondo commission witnesses Politics
  2. Gauteng coalition deals: ‘Like a Las Vegas marriage after a wild night’ Politics
  3. 'They stopped me from fighting corruption,' says axed health official Politics
  4. Ivory Coast fetes Ramaphosa, but Nigeria demands tough action on xenophobia Politics
  5. I can’t wait to tell July unrest hearing the real story, says KZN top cop Politics

Latest Videos

'Get the Shell out!': Protestors call on Shell to leave the wild coast alone
Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant