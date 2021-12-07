Politics

WATCH LIVE | D-Day for land expropriation without compensation? Parliament meets

07 December 2021 - 15:02 By TIMESLIVE

The National Assembly is holding its plenary meeting to consider, among other things, the report from its ad hoc committee to initiate and introduce legislation amending section 25 of the constitution.

The act deals with land reform in the country.

The Constitution 18th Amendment Bill provides for expropriation of land without compensation.

TimesLIVE

