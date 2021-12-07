‘We will have you in our prayers’ SA sends well wishes to Covid-19 positive Mangosuthu Buthelezi

The announcement that IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time has been met with well wishes from politicians and the public.

Buthelezi first tested positive for Covid-19 in August.

Family spokesperson Dr Bhekuyise Buthelezi said on Monday the IFP leader was self-isolating and in good spirits.

“We are pleased to say that with his first bout in August last year, he remains relatively asymptomatic and is in good spirits,” he said in a statement.

“As required, he has begun self-isolating at home for the mandatory period. We are grateful to know that he is double vaccinated and will be monitored by a very capable team,” he said.

He said the IFP leader cancelled all his public engagements for the duration of his self-isolation period.

The family asked for privacy and said the public would be informed of Buthelezi’s return to work.

Health minister Joe Phaahla said last week fully vaccinated individuals are not immune to contracting Covid-19, but if they do, their symptoms are mostly mild and they generally do not require hospitalisation.

The minister said they are still required to self-isolate until they are fully recovered.

“Vaccination protects against serious illness and death. We must remember that no-one among our scientists has ever said the vaccines will prevent us from being infected with the virus.

“80-90% when you are vaccinated, you will get a mild illness, so vaccination is a major measure of saving lives,” said Phaahla.

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba wished Buthelezi a speedy recovery.

“Wishing my mentor Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi a speedy recovery following testing Covid-19 positive as announced by his family,” said Hlengwa.

“Will have you, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, in our daily prayers for a speedy and full recovery,” said Mashaba.

Here are more reactions: