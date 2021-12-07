‘We will have you in our prayers’ SA sends well wishes to Covid-19 positive Mangosuthu Buthelezi
The announcement that IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time has been met with well wishes from politicians and the public.
Buthelezi first tested positive for Covid-19 in August.
Family spokesperson Dr Bhekuyise Buthelezi said on Monday the IFP leader was self-isolating and in good spirits.
“We are pleased to say that with his first bout in August last year, he remains relatively asymptomatic and is in good spirits,” he said in a statement.
“As required, he has begun self-isolating at home for the mandatory period. We are grateful to know that he is double vaccinated and will be monitored by a very capable team,” he said.
He said the IFP leader cancelled all his public engagements for the duration of his self-isolation period.
The family asked for privacy and said the public would be informed of Buthelezi’s return to work.
Health minister Joe Phaahla said last week fully vaccinated individuals are not immune to contracting Covid-19, but if they do, their symptoms are mostly mild and they generally do not require hospitalisation.
The minister said they are still required to self-isolate until they are fully recovered.
“Vaccination protects against serious illness and death. We must remember that no-one among our scientists has ever said the vaccines will prevent us from being infected with the virus.
“80-90% when you are vaccinated, you will get a mild illness, so vaccination is a major measure of saving lives,” said Phaahla.
IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba wished Buthelezi a speedy recovery.
“Wishing my mentor Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi a speedy recovery following testing Covid-19 positive as announced by his family,” said Hlengwa.
“Will have you, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, in our daily prayers for a speedy and full recovery,” said Mashaba.
Here are more reactions:
speedy recovery prince mangosuthu buthelezi ( shenge ) covid 19— Apartheid and colonialism ? where's the African fr (@nomalungelokin2) December 6, 2021
94yr old Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has again tested positive for covid_19 , speedy recovery Shenge ...— Dumiesanie _ FS (@Dumisani_Ngxong) December 6, 2021
Wishing Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi a speedy recovery.— JC MacFarlane (@Macfarlane123) December 6, 2021
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi— Xolani Ngema (@XolaniDexoks) December 6, 2021
I love him!
On the other side! It amazes me how a Fully Vaccinated someone is catching it when them experts said you can’t get it.
Qina Shenge! Speedy Recovery! KuNdunankulu kaZulu pic.twitter.com/HVJV4aZGrb
Wishing Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi speedy recovery... uyinsimbi engagobi... u won't even get admitted... Ngqengelele, Shenge Sowalisa 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/nSUiBY9jNm— Mphe Mabaso (@Mphe_zn) December 6, 2021
Get well Soon Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Zulu nation is with you in prayers— Musa Mavin Zikhali💙 (@ZikhaliMavin) December 6, 2021
JUST IN | Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi contracted #COVID19 nothing heavy.— TK_Nala (@NalaThokozane) December 6, 2021
akayi ndawo uMtwana. pic.twitter.com/F4XtR57Y4v
