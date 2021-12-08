Politics

LISTEN | State could hand black South Africans title deeds without amending the constitution — expert

08 December 2021 - 10:57 By Paige Muller
ANC MP Mathole Motshekga has blamed the courts, not the state, for the 'slow pace of land reform'. File image
Image: Karen Moolman

Listen to what founder and president of the Free Market Foundation Leon Louw proposed: 

The attempt by the ANC to push through the Constitution 18th Amendment Bill to allow land expropriation without compensation fell flat on Tuesday.

However, according to founder and president of the Free Market Foundation Leon Louw, the bill was unlikely to benefit dispossessed black South Africans and would instead have made them victims of state-sanctioned land seizures. 

The governing party, with only 200 members in attendance at the National Assembly sitting, managed to garner 204 votes in favour of the controversial bill. It needed 267 to pass.

Louw suggested the bill is unnecessary. He said the government could furnish black South Africans with title deeds for land the state owns and which black South Africans already occupy. 

TimesLIVE

Politics
Politics
Politics
