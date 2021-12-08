MPs grill Lamola and Batohi over lack of TRC prosecutions

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has come under fire for its apparent failure to investigate and prosecute Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases.

This after it failed to meet a December 2 deadline to provide an update to families of the so-called “Cradock Four”, who were abducted and murdered by security police in 1985.

During a meeting of parliament's justice portfolio committee on Wednesday, justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola conceded these cases have dragged on because they were not prioritised, but assured MPs this would change under his tenure.

“There is a new dedicated capacity on this matter. There are many reasons why these cases have not been given priority in the past, but now there is a focused effort. We must give this approach time to try to show results.”

However, MPs appeared unconvinced. They asked Lamola if he understood the plight of families seeking justice and finality on matters which had dragged on for decades.

“We understand their frustration and we are hopeful that the process [in future] will be helpful to the victims, families and to the entire community of SA at large, to bring finality and closure,” he said.