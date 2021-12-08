Politics

SANDF worried about another round of budget cuts

More cuts could affect training of soldiers and deployment, parliament hears

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
08 December 2021 - 16:51
The SANDF on patrol in Durban during the riots and looting in July. File image.
The SANDF on patrol in Durban during the riots and looting in July. File image.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has expressed concern at the possible effect of more budget cuts on the force's capabilities, particularly its reserve forces.

SANDF acting head of reserve forces Brig-Gen Zoleka Niyabo-Mana told parliament's defence and military veterans portfolio committee on Wednesday the budget cuts have led to a 25% reduction in “man-days”, which had an impact on the reserve forces.

More cuts would affect training and deployment of SANDF members, she said, including support for law enforcement. 

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the army has seen the biggest deployment of its personnel to help enforce lockdown regulations. The SANDF was also called on to help the police during the riots and looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July.

“We have to balance calling up members for training and deployment,” said Niyabo-Mana.

She said it was risky to deploy reserve forces soldiers who have not received ongoing training to ensure they are ready to perform on a par with their permanent counterparts.

The SA Military Health Service would also suffer the adverse effects of budget cuts because it uses reserves such as nurses, who get paid more.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SA’s Gripen fighter jets ‘grounded’ — report

SA's fleet of Gripen fighter jets has been temporarily grounded due to a lack of funding, maintenance and support contracts not being timeously ...
News
1 day ago

The demise of Denel is a sovereign risk for SA

The downward spiral of Denel has reached such proportions that it has become part of the new normal: another failing state-owned enterprise.
Ideas
1 week ago

SANDF: Starved SA military swaps guns for buns as budget crisis bites

The financially starved South African military has opened a chain of bakeries to help feed troops and make ends meet
News
1 week ago

Thandi Modise wants special ‘intermediary force’ to deal with riots

‘You need a force that is between the soldiers and the police, a force that is right to deploy in situations we recently experienced,’ the newly ...
Politics
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC suffers another setback as land expropriation bill is defeated Politics
  2. Prasa desperate to fire Zondo commission witnesses Politics
  3. 'They stopped me from fighting corruption,' says axed health official Politics
  4. Ivory Coast fetes Ramaphosa, but Nigeria demands tough action on xenophobia Politics
  5. Gauteng coalition deals: ‘Like a Las Vegas marriage after a wild night’ Politics

Latest Videos

Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament
'Get the Shell out!': Protestors call on Shell to leave the wild coast alone