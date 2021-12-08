Technicality means IFP mayor in uMhlathuze replaced after 15 days

Barely two weeks after his inauguration, uMhlathuze municipality mayor Dr Nkonzoyakhe Donda resigned to make way for the man whom the governing IFP had initially intended for the position.

Now Xolani Ngwezi — who the party’s NEC had approved for the top job — is due to take over and, according to IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa, this was due to a technically with IEC lists.

There was no crisis, he insisted.

“As his name [Ngwezi] was not on the PR list and because the IEC’s rules do not allow for changes to lists during the period of constituting municipal councils, councillor Nkonzoyakhe Donda was approved as caretaker mayor.

“This decision was communicated to Dr Donda by the national deployment committee before he took office,” said Hlengwa.