WATCH | Land expropriation fiercely debated in parliament before being rejected by National Assembly

The Constitution 18th Amendment Bill, which provides for expropriation of land without compensation, was hotly debated in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon.

The ANC failed to get the bill passed into law when it was rejected by the National Assembly.

This after political parties voted against it for different reasons. The ANC needed 267 votes to pass the bill into law, but only managed to get 204.

The bill would have resulted in the amendment of section 25 of the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

TimesLIVE