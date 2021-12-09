ActionSA donates R2.7m worth of PPE to fight Covid-19 as cases surge

As SA gears up for the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections, ActionSA donated R2.7m worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) to non-governmental organisations in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

Donated items included cloth face masks, hand sanitisers and face shields.

Party president Herman Mashaba said the donation would help alleviate the public health crisis brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic and the spike in infections due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

He said the NGOs were chosen based on their reach at a national level.

Mashaba said the ANC had not done enough to equip the health system to respond adequately to the pandemic.

“It is appalling, and a scathing indictment on the governing ANC that civil society organisations such as ActionSA have had to step in to perform what is essentially the government’s job.”

He also took a swipe at politicians who were fingered in corruption and fraud relating to PPE tenders at the height of the pandemic last year.