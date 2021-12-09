'More than 100' councillors expected to pay visit to Jacob Zuma in Nkandla

ANC spokesperson in the province Nhlakanipho Ntombela said the visit was not officially sanctioned by the ANC.

“There was no communication from any member of the ANC within the province or any regions of this visit.”

Khuzwayo said their visit did not have to be officiated by the party as they were merely visiting another member.

“There is no such thing as an official ANC visit when an ANC member visits another ANC member. That does not need to be sanctioned by anyone. Former president Zuma is not a structure, we are also not structures, we are just members visiting another member.”

Sources within the party claim the visit is a show of force for former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, who is in the running for ANC regional chairperson.

Khuzwayo brushed off such claims, saying the issue of factionalism was not in any way part of their visit.

TimesLIVE