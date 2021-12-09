'More than 100' councillors expected to pay visit to Jacob Zuma in Nkandla
Dozens of ANC councillors have gathered at the Umvoti Toll Plaza on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast as they mobilise to visit former president Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla home.
Ntando Khuzwayo, eThekwini ward 28 councillor, said more than 100 councillors from various regions and provinces will form part of a convoy to Nkandla.
He said members wanted to visit the former president to find out how he is doing because they hadn’t had an opportunity previously as they were busy with election campaigns.
Ntando Khuzwayo, eThekwini ward 28 councillor, says more than 100 ANC councillors from various regions and provinces will form part of a delegation to visit former president #JacobZuma in Nkandla on Thursday. @TimesLIVE@SundayTimesZA pic.twitter.com/yLqpv7txhH— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) December 9, 2021
ANC spokesperson in the province Nhlakanipho Ntombela said the visit was not officially sanctioned by the ANC.
“There was no communication from any member of the ANC within the province or any regions of this visit.”
Khuzwayo said their visit did not have to be officiated by the party as they were merely visiting another member.
“There is no such thing as an official ANC visit when an ANC member visits another ANC member. That does not need to be sanctioned by anyone. Former president Zuma is not a structure, we are also not structures, we are just members visiting another member.”
Sources within the party claim the visit is a show of force for former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, who is in the running for ANC regional chairperson.
Khuzwayo brushed off such claims, saying the issue of factionalism was not in any way part of their visit.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.