Ndlozi slams the ANC — ‘You’re not a liberation movement if you don’t take back the land!’
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has taken aim at the ANC for allegedly wanting to hand out “rotten”, “abandoned”, and state-owned land to citizens.
This comes after the EFF this week rejected the Constitutional Amendment Bill which seeks to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
Opposition political parties voted against it for different reasons. The ANC needed 267 votes to pass the bill into a law, but only managed to get 204.
Ndlozi on Wednesday said his party rejected the bill because of the offer made by the ANC, claiming it was unreasonable.
“ANC wants expropriation of land without compensation only in certain circumstances. EFF wants expropriation of land without compensation, period.
“ANC thinks we are fools, the ‘circumstances’ option means prime land will never be given to black people without compensation,” alleged Ndlozi.
When asked what constitutes “certain circumstances”, ANC says abandoned land, state land & rotten land. Who wants rotten land, abandoned land is already state land & it can already be distributed for free housing!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) December 8, 2021
In short: ANC didn’t want to temper with Boers & WMC stolen land! https://t.co/1DcySwM9Rf
Ndlozi claimed the ANC is an “enemy of total decolonisation” and not a liberation movement.
“Have no superstitions about ANC. No sentimental attachments whatsoever. You are not a liberation movement if you don’t take back the land. Liberation was about the land. Not in ‘certain circumstances’, but in all circumstances,” he said.
In essence, ANC wanted to amend the constitution to ONLY expropriate rotten, abandoned, or state owned land without compensation.— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) December 8, 2021
NO! EFF wanted an amendment that empowers the democratic state to take land from Rupert & Oppenheimer (PRIME LAND) without compensation!
Get it?
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.