Politics

Ndlozi slams the ANC — ‘You’re not a liberation movement if you don’t take back the land!’

09 December 2021 - 09:00
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said his party rejected the bill because of the offer made by the ANC, claiming it was unreasonable.
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said his party rejected the bill because of the offer made by the ANC, claiming it was unreasonable.
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has taken aim at the ANC for allegedly wanting to hand out “rotten”, “abandoned”, and state-owned land to citizens.

This comes after the EFF this week rejected the Constitutional Amendment Bill which seeks to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

Opposition political parties voted against it for different reasons. The ANC needed 267 votes to pass the bill into a law, but only managed to get 204.

Ndlozi on Wednesday said his party rejected the bill because of the offer made by the ANC, claiming it was unreasonable.

“ANC wants expropriation of land without compensation only in certain circumstances. EFF wants expropriation of land without compensation, period.

“ANC thinks we are fools, the ‘circumstances’ option means prime land will never be given to black people without compensation,” alleged Ndlozi.

Ndlozi claimed the ANC is an “enemy of total decolonisation” and not a liberation movement.

“Have no superstitions about ANC. No sentimental attachments whatsoever. You are not a liberation movement if you don’t take back the land. Liberation was about the land. Not in ‘certain circumstances’, but in all circumstances,” he said.

READ MORE

Here’s why the EFF rejected the land expropriation without compensation bill

Malema said the current version was watered down and was not about transferring land to black people.
Politics
1 day ago

‘I’m really not interested’: Malema denies he wants to control municipal officials in hung metros

EFF leader Julius Malema has denied accusations by the DA that he wants to control municipal officials in hung metros.
Politics
2 days ago

ANC suffers another setback as land expropriation bill is defeated

Small parties unite to isolate limping governing party, which had 30 MPs absent at the important sitting in parliament
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC suffers another setback as land expropriation bill is defeated Politics
  2. PODCAST | Covid-19 pandemic shows Ramaphosa is no crisis president Politics
  3. Ivory Coast fetes Ramaphosa, but Nigeria demands tough action on xenophobia Politics
  4. Prasa desperate to fire Zondo commission witnesses Politics
  5. Gauteng coalition deals: ‘Like a Las Vegas marriage after a wild night’ Politics

Latest Videos

Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...
Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament