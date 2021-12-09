Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Continent unites against the West after Ramaphosa's West African tour
In this week’s episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we look at President Cyril Ramaphosa's four-nation diplomatic excursion to West Africa. We discuss the significance of the visit, and whether it marks a change in SA’s relations with West Africa, as well as the rest of the continent and even the globe.
We discover that the visit marked a change in the attitude of Ramaphosa towards the West in particular, and a unification of African countries.
Join the discussion here:
This week our host, Mike Siluma, is joined by Sunday Times presidential correspondent Amanda Khoza and senior researcher at the Institute of Security Studies Liesl Louw-Vaudran.
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm