PODCAST | Continent unites against the West after Ramaphosa's West African tour

Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
09 December 2021 - 17:47
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ghana's President Nana Akufo Addo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ghana's President Nana Akufo Addo.
Image: GCIS

In this week’s episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we look at President Cyril Ramaphosa's four-nation diplomatic excursion to West Africa. We discuss the significance of the visit, and whether it marks a change in SA’s relations with West Africa, as well as the rest of the continent and even the globe. 

We discover that the visit marked a change in the attitude of Ramaphosa towards the West in particular, and a unification of African countries.

Join the discussion here: 

This week our host, Mike Siluma, is joined by Sunday Times presidential correspondent Amanda Khoza and senior researcher at the Institute of Security Studies Liesl Louw-Vaudran.

