PODCAST | Continent unites against the West after Ramaphosa's West African tour

In this week’s episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we look at President Cyril Ramaphosa's four-nation diplomatic excursion to West Africa. We discuss the significance of the visit, and whether it marks a change in SA’s relations with West Africa, as well as the rest of the continent and even the globe.

We discover that the visit marked a change in the attitude of Ramaphosa towards the West in particular, and a unification of African countries.

