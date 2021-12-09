Politics

WATCH LIVE | Deputy President David Mabuza faces MPs in last Q&A for the year

09 December 2021 - 14:14 By TimesLIVE

Deputy President David Mabuza will on Thursday face tough questions from MPs in parliament. 

Mabuza is expected to be quizzed on the land question. This comes after the ANC's attempt to push through the Constitution 18th Amendment Bill to allow land expropriation without compensation fell flat on Tuesday.

Mabuza is also expected to answer questions relating to Eskom and SA’s energy security, following recent blackouts frequently called at short notice.

TimesLIVE

