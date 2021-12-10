Herman Mashaba hurt by youth who say apartheid was better than life under ANC rule

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has expressed dismay at those who say life was better under apartheid than under the ANC.

Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, a member of the “Soweto Parliament”, this week slammed the governing party for failing residents who have been without electricity for weeks.

“For us here in Diepkloof, they must know Soweto’s infrastructure was built by the Boers, we are thankful to the whites that we do not like. When it comes to our government, that is led by black people, it has failed us,” Dlamini said.