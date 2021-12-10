Holomisa tells Mboweni ANC has no-one to blame but itself for land bill failure

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says the ANC has no-one to blame but itself for its failure to pass legislation providing for expropriation of land without compensation.

Holomisa said the ANC was a failed liberation movement and South Africans are beginning to question the party.

“These are the results of a liberation movement which never liberated even a square inch of the land, militarily speaking, hence you went to negotiate with cap in hand. Unfortunately, today's generation is beginning to ask serious questions about your tortoise steps,” he tweeted on Thursday.

Holomisa was responding to former finance minister Tito Mboweni, who slammed smaller parties, including the UDM, for their lack of support for the ANC to pass the bill.

There were 204 MPs who voted in favour of the bill and 145 who voted against. The ANC needed 267 votes to pass the bill into law.

Mboweni said opposition parties adopted an “all or nothing” approach which compromised landless South Africans.