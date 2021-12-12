Politics

WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for former president FW de Klerk

12 December 2021 - 09:53 By TimesLIVE

A state memorial service is being held for former president FW de Klerk at the Groote Kerk in Cape Town.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the service for the country's last apartheid-era head of state.

The Groote Kerk is one of the oldest churches in Cape Town. De Klerk died aged 85 last month.

READ MORE

WILLIAM GUMEDE | FW de Klerk has undermined race relations in SA

How? By not acknowledging apartheid as a crime against humanity or coming clean about atrocities
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Safety and security plans in place ahead of state memorial service for FW de Klerk

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure is satisfied with preparations for the state memorial service of former president FW de ...
News
2 days ago

What you said: Will you observe the period of mourning for FW de Klerk this weekend?

A poll by TimesLIVE found that most readers will be observing the period of mourning for De Klerk.
Politics
3 weeks ago
