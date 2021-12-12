WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for former president FW de Klerk
12 December 2021 - 09:53
A state memorial service is being held for former president FW de Klerk at the Groote Kerk in Cape Town.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the service for the country's last apartheid-era head of state.
The Groote Kerk is one of the oldest churches in Cape Town. De Klerk died aged 85 last month.
