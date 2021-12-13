WATCH LIVE | Acting president David Mabuza leads vaccination drive in Cape Town
13 December 2021 - 11:10
Acting president David Mabuza is on Monday leading a vaccination drive in Cape Town.
Mabuza was installed as acting president after President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for Covid-19.
He will be joined by health minister Joe Phaahla and sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa.
TimesLIVE
