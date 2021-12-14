Politics

IFP suspends councillor accused of raping 14-year-old girl

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
14 December 2021 - 18:07
The accused councillor allegedly promised to build the family a house. Stock photo.
The accused councillor allegedly promised to build the family a house. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/eakmoto

The IFP has suspended one of its municipal councillors accused of repeatedly raping a 14-year-old girl.

The allegations against the councillor emerged in a television broadcast when the girl's family accused him of impregnating their child and promising to build them a new home.

The IFP said on Tuesday its national executive committee (NEC) was advised about the allegations and subsequent arrest of the councillor, and resolved that he be immediately suspended from party activities.

“The KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee and political oversight committee have been tasked with investigating the allegations and establishing the material facts. They will report back to the NEC on Monday,” said IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

“The IFP would like to state that the party does not condone, and will not tolerate, any form of abuse, exploitation or violence against women, children and other vulnerable people,” said Hlengwa.

Should the allegations prove to be true, the councillor would be banned from holding office in any party structures for life.

The councillor, as a rape accused, may not be legally named until he has entered a plea in court.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

15 years in jail for 81-year-old who raped 6-year-old girl 17 years ago

An 81-year-old man from Balfour in Mpumalanga who raped a six-year-old girl in 2004 has been sentenced to a 15-year jail term.
News
22 hours ago

Mama Jackie takes legal action against Amanda du-Pont and Masechaba Khumalo

Mama Jackie denies all allegations levelled against her and has demanded public apologies.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Life in jail for man who raped niece forced by family to 'forgive' him

A 34-year-old Limpopo man has been sentenced to life in prison for raping his 12-year-old niece who was later forced by family members to forgive him.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'It's war now': Cele and generals clash over R138m in crime funds Politics
  2. Gungubele called in as Hawks probe alleged fraud at Ekurhuleni metro Politics
  3. Unpaid ANC staff face bleak Christmas as party scrambles for R200m to pay ... Politics
  4. PA’s demand for posts stalls Joburg coalition talks Politics
  5. DA gets its Gauteng coalition ducks in a row Politics

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...