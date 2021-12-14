Jacob Zuma’s ‘tell-all’ book sold out, receives over 2,000 pre-orders

The book, Jacob Zuma Speaks, was released at the weekend and was selling for R300 or R1,000 for a signed copy. According to publisher, Xarra Books, the book would normally retail for R285.

Sales of the book will go towards paying Zuma’s legal fees, with his foundation starting a crowdfunding initiative earlier this year for the same purpose.

The book is said to be the first of many the former president will release.

Zuma’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi told TimesLIVE the book was “selling like hot cakes”.

“They sold like hot cakes in 20 minutes, easily. More than 100 copies were gone.

“We brought 100 copies and way more people bought the book than we could provide so we have backlogs,” he said.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation said limited launch copies would be available at Xarra Books in Midrand, but these also appeared to have sold out.

According to Zuma, the book is meant to set the record straight on some “untrue” stories about him.

“I feel very good that some South Africans who are patriots have felt it was not fair for those South Africans who think differently to tell the kind of stories that were not true,” he said during the virtual launch of the book.

“The untruth about the work we have done demonstrated the truth is important for society to be well informed, to know what is happening. There is no use to create stories because you have powerful machinery to do so.”

On Monday, TimesLIVE conducted a poll asking readers if they were willing to pay R1,000 for a signed copy of the book.

77% said no, while 18% said they would buy it just to help him raise funds.

Five percent said they would only be interested if the book was turned into a TV series.