There are pros and cons to the basic income grant, says Ramaphosa

“There are a number of pros and cons to a basic income grant and the issue of the basic income grant becomes even more urgent as a result of the unemployment situation that we face.”

With 12.5-million unemployed people facing poverty, Ramaphosa said, “We saw it when we introduced the special relief Covid-19 grant that there were so many people who applied and were relying on the R350. So already we have indicators that there is a great need out there.”

He said various factors needed to be considered before a permanent solution was implemented.

“Can we afford it with where our economy currently is? What is the best option? Is it continuing with the grant while creating jobs, at what level should it be and who should be covered?”

In an interview with the Sunday Times in January, Ramaphosa shared the same sentiments, saying: “That is the biggest challenge. I think the case is being made and has been made for a grant of some sort to try to uplift the livelihoods of South Africans, and the question is where do you peg it, and we need to debate that.

“I think we need to examine the question of the efficacy of the basic income grant and thereafter ask yourself, do we have the financial resources to support it?”

