‘We’re behind you in our prayers’: Well wishes stream in for Ramaphosa after Covid-19 diagnosis

14 December 2021 - 11:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa is isolating after catching Covid-19.
Image: Cyril Ramaphosa via Twitter

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni and former EFF chairperson Dali Mpofu have joined many others in wishing President Cyril Ramaphosa a speedy recovery after testing positive for Covid-19.

The presidency said on Sunday that he was receiving treatment for mild symptoms.

Ramaphosa, who is fully vaccinated, started feeling unwell after leaving the state memorial service for former deputy president FW de Klerk in Cape Town. He is currently in self-isolation in the city.

Mboweni said he was praying for Ramaphosa to get well.

“Get well, Mr President. We are behind you in our prayers. All will be well. Amen.”

Mpofu wished Ramaphosa a speedy recovery.

In a statement on Monday, Ramaphosa’s office said the infection was causing him to delay a vaccine booster shot which he was scheduled to receive this week.

Ramaphosa also reiterated his call to everyone in the country to be vaccinated saying this would dramatically reduce the chances of serious illness, hospitalisation or death.

He said he appreciated the well wishes.

Others who flooded social media with well wishes included the African Transformation Movement's Mzwanele Manyi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali.

Here is a snapshot of what they had to say:

