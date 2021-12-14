‘We’re behind you in our prayers’: Well wishes stream in for Ramaphosa after Covid-19 diagnosis
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni and former EFF chairperson Dali Mpofu have joined many others in wishing President Cyril Ramaphosa a speedy recovery after testing positive for Covid-19.
The presidency said on Sunday that he was receiving treatment for mild symptoms.
Ramaphosa, who is fully vaccinated, started feeling unwell after leaving the state memorial service for former deputy president FW de Klerk in Cape Town. He is currently in self-isolation in the city.
Mboweni said he was praying for Ramaphosa to get well.
“Get well, Mr President. We are behind you in our prayers. All will be well. Amen.”
Get well Mr President. We are behind you in our prayers. All will be well. Amen.— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 12, 2021
Mpofu wished Ramaphosa a speedy recovery.
Wishing President Ramaphosa a speedy recovery at home…🛏— Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) December 13, 2021
In a statement on Monday, Ramaphosa’s office said the infection was causing him to delay a vaccine booster shot which he was scheduled to receive this week.
Ramaphosa also reiterated his call to everyone in the country to be vaccinated saying this would dramatically reduce the chances of serious illness, hospitalisation or death.
He said he appreciated the well wishes.
Others who flooded social media with well wishes included the African Transformation Movement's Mzwanele Manyi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali.
Here is a snapshot of what they had to say:
We wish President Ramaphosa speedy recovery from his Covid positive status. pic.twitter.com/KROb76JTHM— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) December 12, 2021
Wishing you a speedy recovery my friend, President @CyrilRamaphosa. https://t.co/mYudl71Dmz— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021
I would like to express my wishes to my brother @CyrilRamaphosa for a speedy recovery.— Abiy Ahmed Ali 🇪🇹 (@AbiyAhmedAli) December 13, 2021
Wishing President @CyrilRamaphosa strength and a speedy recovery from the coronavirus.— David D Mabuza (@DDMabuza) December 13, 2021
Wishing President @CyrilRamaphosa a speedy recovery following his positive COVID-19 result. We look forward to your return Cde President.— David Makhura (@David_Makhura) December 13, 2021
I am a critic of Cyril Ramaphosa but, as our nations’ President, I wish him a full & speedy recovery. 🇿🇦— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) December 13, 2021
Wishing President @CyrilRamaphosa a speedy recovery from #Covid19 and trusting he will use the setback to regenerate for the tasks that lie ahead🕊🦋— Prof Thuli Madonsela #SocialJustice (@ThuliMadonsela3) December 13, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.