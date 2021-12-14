‘We’re behind you in our prayers’: Well wishes stream in for Ramaphosa after Covid-19 diagnosis

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni and former EFF chairperson Dali Mpofu have joined many others in wishing President Cyril Ramaphosa a speedy recovery after testing positive for Covid-19.

The presidency said on Sunday that he was receiving treatment for mild symptoms.

Ramaphosa, who is fully vaccinated, started feeling unwell after leaving the state memorial service for former deputy president FW de Klerk in Cape Town. He is currently in self-isolation in the city.

Mboweni said he was praying for Ramaphosa to get well.

“Get well, Mr President. We are behind you in our prayers. All will be well. Amen.”