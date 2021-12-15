POLL | Do you have confidence in Mabuza leading the country this week?
Deputy President David Mabuza has been the talk of social media for much of the week after he was handed the reins to the country while President Cyril Ramaphosa recovers from Covid-19.
On Sunday the presidency announced Ramaphosa had contracted the coronavirus and is isolating in Cape Town. It said Mabuza would be taking over “all responsibilities” for the next week.
“The president started feeling unwell after leaving the state memorial service in honour of former president FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier today [Sunday]. Today’s proceedings in Cape Town were undertaken in compliance with health regulations pertaining to hand hygiene, the wearing of face masks and so on.”
Mabuza has sat with the national coronavirus command council to discuss recommendations on the country’s response to the pandemic and lockdown restrictions.
He is expected to meet with the cabinet and may address the nation about what was discussed.
South Africans have taken to social media to weigh in on whether Mabuza would do a good job while in charge. Some attributed all the good things that have happened this week to Mabuza’s presidency.
3 days in office and uDD Mabuza has already given us a Public Holiday. Ay kuyapushwa la— Sizwe Sama Ngcolosi. (@BathuNgcolosi) December 14, 2021
I met all my deadlines today. Impossible is nothing under DD Mabuza’s presidency 💫— Pearl Boshomane (@Pearloysias) December 14, 2021
DD Mabuza being handed the Presidency in December. #FamilyMeeting pic.twitter.com/C2LnMAzJKg— Thiago Gumede (@SamIncontrol) December 13, 2021
Please get better quickly, pres. Ramaphosa, having DD Mabuza as my acting president makes me very, very nervous— Max du Preez (@MaxduPreez) December 13, 2021
Ever since David Mabuza took over it even stopped raining...— Miss Zee (@zeencle_m) December 14, 2021
What a great day to be South African pic.twitter.com/JNFL8cigN0
David Mabuza must be president the whole month. We will even wear ANC shirts on Christmas😹😂🤣— S E P H I R I❄️ (@sephiritsikeli) December 14, 2021
Dear David Mabuza, can you please reshuffle the cabinet this week!! Mbalula and Thulasi Nxesi please!! You will deal with Ramaphosa when he comes back 🤷♀️🤷♀️👏👏 pic.twitter.com/pGIw85Rchz— Ayandi💓 (@Ayandi07684809) December 13, 2021
Things that happens under DD Mabuza's leadership https://t.co/8x70bKBFX0— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) December 14, 2021
If DD Mabuza will be acting on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa since he tested positive for corona it means we're in a free period as a country. Nigga never shows up pic.twitter.com/NekKrMT7ss— Guy Who Relates (@Idorelate_Son) December 12, 2021
DD Mabuza waking up as acting president— Tsonga Bearded Gent (@Lany__SKA) December 13, 2021
Azisheee pic.twitter.com/85wtTTwrnR
DD Mabuza is our president for the next ten days ,if I was him I would take the country to level 0 and see what happens pic.twitter.com/kf9TXkZibd— Emma 🇿🇦 (@Emma_Tsebe) December 13, 2021
with DD Mabuza as President we have yet to experience loadshe...— Impicabadala (@Impicabadala_) December 15, 2021
Eskom: pic.twitter.com/CfQMhtQ7F3
Another day in the DD Mabuza presidency. https://t.co/McwWqfJtdY pic.twitter.com/OrCt0J7v0q— Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) December 15, 2021
