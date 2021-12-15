Politics

POLL | Do you have confidence in Mabuza leading the country this week?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
15 December 2021 - 13:00
Deputy president David Mabuza is in charge after President Cyril Ramaphosa contracted Covid-19. File photo.
Deputy president David Mabuza is in charge after President Cyril Ramaphosa contracted Covid-19. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Deputy President David Mabuza has been the talk of social media for much of the week after he was handed the reins to the country while President Cyril Ramaphosa recovers from Covid-19.

On Sunday the presidency announced Ramaphosa had contracted the coronavirus and is isolating in Cape Town. It said Mabuza would be taking over “all responsibilities” for the next week.

“The president started feeling unwell after leaving the state memorial service in honour of former president FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier today [Sunday]. Today’s proceedings in Cape Town were undertaken in compliance with health regulations pertaining to hand hygiene, the wearing of face masks and so on.”

Mabuza has sat with the national coronavirus command council to discuss recommendations on the country’s response to the pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

He is expected to meet with the cabinet and may address the nation about what was discussed.

South Africans have taken to social media to weigh in on whether Mabuza would do a good job while in charge. Some attributed all the good things that have happened this week to Mabuza’s presidency.

READ MORE:

‘We’re behind you in our prayers’: Well wishes stream in for Ramaphosa after Covid-19 diagnosis

"Get well, Mr President. We are behind you in our prayers. All will be well. Amen," said Tito Mboweni.
Politics
1 day ago

‘DD Mabuza, your time has come’ — SA weighs in on Ramaphosa getting Covid-19

If you were with the president over the last week or so, you might want to get tested.
News
2 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for Covid-19 and is isolating in Cape Town

Deputy president David Mabuza would be taking over "all responsibilities" for the next week, according to a statement from The Presidency.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | ‘Ramaphosa made fundamental mistakes after ascending to power’ Politics
  2. Gungubele called in as Hawks probe alleged fraud at Ekurhuleni metro Politics
  3. 'It's war now': Cele and generals clash over R138m in crime funds Politics
  4. Unpaid ANC staff face bleak Christmas as party scrambles for R200m to pay ... Politics
  5. DA gets its Gauteng coalition ducks in a row Politics

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...