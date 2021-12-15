POLL | Do you have confidence in Mabuza leading the country this week?

On Sunday the presidency announced Ramaphosa had contracted the coronavirus and is isolating in Cape Town. It said Mabuza would be taking over “all responsibilities” for the next week.

“The president started feeling unwell after leaving the state memorial service in honour of former president FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier today [Sunday]. Today’s proceedings in Cape Town were undertaken in compliance with health regulations pertaining to hand hygiene, the wearing of face masks and so on.”