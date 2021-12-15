WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating

DA leader John Steenhuisen has welcomed the decision by the high court in Pretoria, ordering former president Jacob Zuma to return to jail.

Judge Elias Matojane ruled that Zuma's September release was unlawful, setting aside the decision to grant Zuma medical parole.

Steenhuisen said the ruling set an important legal precedent.

“It's never nice to gloat over somebody going to jail, and that wasn't the point of the litigation. The point was to get the precedent in place that nobody in South Africa is above the law and that the applies equally to all South Africans,” he said.

He said the party had gone to court to have the medical parole decision overturned because “we felt at that time that this was a terrible precedent and that again, medical parole was being abused in South Africa to help a connected ANC cadre out of the trouble they were in”.

Steenhuisen also spoke to incoming Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse and Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga, who expressed excitement about the conclusion of coalition agreements in Gauteng municipalities.