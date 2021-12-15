Zuma's appeal 'may avert what we saw in July' — RET faction chairperson

Shezi said it was clear the judiciary system was “captured”.

“Our courts have been captured and manipulated politically. That is a perceived notion which is reinforced by the court's judgment. Every man and woman should be worried about our courts in this country — the manner in which they are being used to tarnish a good image of SA, which is known to defend human rights.

“When it comes to [former] president Zuma, every rule in the book is broken without any recourse.”

Parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were cast into a week of turmoil as civil unrest erupted in July, resulting in more than 340 deaths and more than R50bn in damages.

The unrest has widely been associated with the imprisonment of Zuma, who handed himself over to police to serve a 15-month jail sentence on June 29 for being in contempt of court.

Calls for calm

After the decision on Wednesday, the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has called for calm.

In a statement, it said it noted statements on social media that had the “potential to inflame” the situation in the country.

“Some statements have been made on public news media, which can have the same effect. The commission recalls that such media statements did in fact inflame the situation in June/July and led to the unrest that took many innocent lives and resulted in large-scale destruction of property, in addition to violations of human rights of many people in the country,” it said.