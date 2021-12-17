Duduzane Zuma becomes ANC branch chairperson in Durban

Duduzane Zuma has been elected chairperson of an ANC branch in Durban.

Zuma received overwhelming support for the role at a branch biennial general meeting (BBGM) of the Newlands ward 11 ANC branch.

This is essentially the first step in Zuma's self-stated mission to become a future ANC president.

His campaign began six months ago. Branch members had initially negotiated to make him secretary of the branch, but he refused.

Asked by TimesLIVE then if he felt he could win the chairmanship, the young Zuma said: “I'm feeling very positive.”