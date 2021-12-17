Politics

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

LISTEN | Political parties should ‘introspect or close shop’ — Prof William Gumede

Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
17 December 2021 - 12:14
Disgruntled voters recently sent politicians a clear message.
Image: Jeff Rankin

Sunday Times columnist Prof William Gumede argues that political parties should either be willing to introspect after the recent local government elections or “close shop”.

He appeared on Eusebius on TimesLIVE, responding to a sustained critique of his recent work by veteran ANC leader and activist Mavuso Msimang.

Msimang had accused Gumede of “intellectual paucity” for speculating about the reasons many voters had chosen not to vote ANC this time.

Listen to what he had to say here: 

For the full discussion, go here

