Politics

WATCH LIVE | Police minister Bheki Cele leads 'inspection' of Western Cape

20 December 2021 - 11:05 By TIMESLIVE

Minister of police Gen Bheki Cele is on Monday leading a festive season ministerial inspection tour of the Western Cape.

READ MORE:

Probe of suspected poisoning of top cop Sindile Mfazi faces ‘immense difficulties’

Toxicology analysis is a lengthy and complicated process, requiring numerous tests to establish potential causes of death, according to forensic ...
News
1 day ago

Cop shot in shoot-out with fleeing Western Cape farm robbers

A Western Cape police officer sustained a gunshot wound during a shoot-out with suspected farm robbers.
News
2 days ago

Army to monitor toll roads and toll gates as SA gears up for festive season

The SA National Defence Force will be deployed to monitor toll roads and toll gates as the security establishment gears up for the festive season, ...
News
4 days ago
