Bongani Baloyi clears the air: 'I never said I'm retiring from politics'

Former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi has dismissed claims he is retiring from politics after leaving the DA.

Baloyi announced his departure from the party on Monday, saying he was leaving of his “own agency, not because I am being purged or any nonsense like that”.

DA federal executive council chair Helen Zille took to social media after the announcement to say Baloyi had retired from politics “to pursue other opportunities”.

“Stop your deliberately tendentious misinterpretation,” said Zille in response to a tweet mentioning Baloyi as the latest black leader to exit the party.

In a now-deleted tweet, eNCA also reported that Baloyi had resigned from politics.

In response, he said: “No guys. I never said I am retiring from politics.”