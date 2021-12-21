State capture inquiry seeks further extension to submit final report

The state capture commission of inquiry has again requested a deadline extension to deliver its final report.

Commission chair acting chief justice Raymond Zondo has prepared an application to be filed in the North Gauteng High Court for an extension of its term by two months.

On Tuesday, Zondo said the commission had previously indicated it would complete its report and deliver it to President Cyril Ramaphosa before the end of December.

But recent assessments revealed that parts of the report relating to workstreams and state-owned entities would need more work beyond the end of December, Zondo said.

He said the commission was of the view it should not compromise the quality of the report, adding that it would be divided into three parts.