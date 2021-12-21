Politics

WATCH LIVE | Jacob Zuma applies for leave to appeal 'back to jail' ruling

21 December 2021 - 10:03 By TIMESLIVE

Former president Jacob Zuma and his legal team on Tuesday apply for leave to appeal the recent ruling by the Gauteng high court in Johannesburg setting aside his medical parole and ordering him to return to prison.

The case was brought by the DA, the Helen Suzman Foundation and AfriForum, and is being heard by judge Elias Matojane.

MORE:

KZN ANC support for Zuma is not anti Ramaphosa, says Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala says deep-rooted divisions within the ANC have stifled internal debate.
Politics
2 days ago

Zuma's appeal hearing to go ahead on Tuesday

Former president Jacob Zuma’s appeal hearing to challenge a court judgment that overturned his parole will go ahead on Tuesday.
Politics
2 days ago

Ramaphosa's Zuma ticking time bomb

Any hopes president Cyril Ramaphosa may have had for a quiet Christmas were dashed this week when the high court in Pretoria ordered former president ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

EFF: ‘Arresting Zuma is nothing but political revenge’

The EFF has criticised the Pretoria high court decision to have Jacob Zuma sent back to prison, saying it is “political revenge" and "malicious use ...
Politics
4 days ago
