What's in a name? A lot for ActionSA, which has sorted out its saga with IEC

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
22 December 2021 - 12:05
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. File photo.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Supporters of Herman Mashaba's ActionSA will now easily spot their party on ballot papers.

This comes after ActionSA rectified an earlier error in which it did not include an abbreviation for ballot papers when it registered in 2020.

After this, the party had to contend with only having its logo on the papers during last month's local government elections.

Attempts to force the IEC to have its name inserted fell flat when the party lost its court challenge, with the local polls fast approaching.

Mashaba said on Wednesday: “ActionSA is pleased to report that the process it undertook in terms of section 16(A) of the Electoral Commission Act has been concluded and ActionSA will now be represented correctly on all ballot papers going forward.”

This means ActionSA supporters will now be able to identify the party by name, starting with by-elections, up to the 2024 national and provincial elections.

Mashaba said the party did not want any further by-elections and elections to take place while it was not properly identified on ballot papers.

This is why the amendment was a critical and time-sensitive undertaking that could not await the supply of the reasons from the Electoral Court.

“Already by-elections are beginning to emerge across SA, including in provinces ActionSA did not contest in 2021,” he said.

Despite not having its name correctly represented on the ballot papers, ActionSA won big in Gauteng metros and later became a kingmaker in Johannesburg. The party has MMCs in all three metros and is apparently in talks with the DA, which leads the coalition governments, for the creation of a deputy mayoral position ActionSA would fill.

TimesLIVE

